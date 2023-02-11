Sheriff’s office warning of scam involving deputy impersonator

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scammer that claims he is one of their deputies and wants a payment.

A man using the name Greg or Gregory Jackson or Johnson and John Roberts, is calling people representing himself as a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the man tells victims there is a warrant for their arrest because they did not show up for jury duty.

“First, we will not call wanted persons about their warrants,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “...Second, we have no deputy with the names we have been provided.”

The caller provided two accounts to attempt to send the money: Venmo account payeescitsres and Cash App account ohiopayees or ohio payees.

Another scam deputies are warning of involved a popup on the victim’s computer screen. The victim was directed to call a number, 844-480-2440, to speak with Melinda from Bank of America.

Melinda then directed her to someone named Robert at 612-564-7941, who explained someone used her Bank of America account to purchase porn. He then attempted to take money from her by directing her to a convenience store to transfer money and buy cash gift cards.

If you encounter these or similar calls, deputies say to hang up and call 843-873-5111 immediately to report the call.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.