SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff’s office warning of scam involving deputy impersonator

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scammer that claims he is one of their...
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scammer that claims he is one of their deputies and wants a payment.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scammer that claims he is one of their deputies and wants a payment.

A man using the name Greg or Gregory Jackson or Johnson and John Roberts, is calling people representing himself as a deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the man tells victims there is a warrant for their arrest because they did not show up for jury duty.

“First, we will not call wanted persons about their warrants,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “...Second, we have no deputy with the names we have been provided.”

The caller provided two accounts to attempt to send the money: Venmo account payeescitsres and Cash App account ohiopayees or ohio payees.

Another scam deputies are warning of involved a popup on the victim’s computer screen. The victim was directed to call a number, 844-480-2440, to speak with Melinda from Bank of America.

Melinda then directed her to someone named Robert at 612-564-7941, who explained someone used her Bank of America account to purchase porn. He then attempted to take money from her by directing her to a convenience store to transfer money and buy cash gift cards.

If you encounter these or similar calls, deputies say to hang up and call 843-873-5111 immediately to report the call.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne Center to...
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourages adoptions
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
An additional one to three inches of rain is possible through Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: After midday lull, heavier rain moves in through Sunday