SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

USC’s Boston, LSU’s Reese square off in unstoppable seasons

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Angel Reese thought hard about joining South Carolina when she was transferring from Maryland last offseason.

If she had, there might not have been enough points or rebounds for anyone other than herself or hypothetical teammate Aliyah Boston.

That would’ve worked for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, no matter who she had to sit. “There’s always room,” Staley said Friday, “for Angel Reese.”

Reese and Boston, the two most dynamic players and reliable double-double producers in the Southeastern Conference will be center stage when the top-ranked Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 SEC) face Reese’s No. 3 LSU Tigers (23-0, 11-0) in a Super Bowl Sunday showdown.

Reese, the 6-foot-3 sophomore, has 23 consecutive double-doubles, an SEC record to start a season.

Boston, at 6-5, is the reigning AP player of the year and has continued her consistent success in her fourth season. She has 76 career double-doubles, a South Carolina career record, and 16 in 24 games this season.

Reese knows Sunday’s focus is on her against Boston. But it should be the Tigers against the Gamecocks.

“Our team knows what we have and they know what they have,” Reese said. “I think it’s great for women’s basketball overall. It’s going to be a great game.”

LSU with Reese is now in elite status in coach Kim Mulkey’s second season, with the Tigers right on the heels of SEC’s current powerhouse team.

Reese leads the SEC with 23.5 points and 15.8 rebounds a game. Boston is second in boards.

“I hope they both declare early” to turn pro, Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said of Reese and Boston.

The two are similar forces around the basket, skilled in their movement who are impossible to slow down, he said.

“What do you tell a kid? Box out? That’s not going to do it,” Neighbors said. “There’s not really a solution to some of the things that they do.”

Boston’s minutes have decreased because South Carolina has had control of most games by halftime. She was two rebounds away from her ninth straight double-double in Thursday’s 83-48 win at Auburn. Staley asked if she wanted to stay in late to keep the streak alive, but Boston was content with the outcome and not personal goals.

However, when it’s time to compete, Boston’s ready: She scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half of South Carolina’s 81-77 win at No. 5 UConn last Sunday.

Boston has heard what others think is at stake in this matchup, including SEC and national player of the year awards.

“If that’s what they’re looking at, I guess I leave that up to them,” she said. “But coming into this game, I can’t look at it as ‘Oh, I need to win. I need to do this or that to get national player of the year,’ because in reality that’s not the biggest goal. The biggest ... is the national championship.”

Reese is known for her game and her sense of fashion — long eyelashes, painted nails. She has embraced her nickname, “Bayou Barbie” to the point that she’s applied to have it trademarked and intends to produce merchandise.

Reese’s NIL evaluation is worth $258,000, according to On3.com’s tracker. That’s about $150,000 more than Boston.

Around the holidays, Reese persuaded one of her top sponsors, handbag company Coach, to provide bags which retail for about $500 to each of her teammates. She wanted them to benefit from her financial success.

“I can’t do this without them,” she said. “I feel like I’ve grown my platform here at LSU and without my teammates and my coaches, I wouldn’t be able to do this.”

ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli thinks Staley and her No. 1 defense will look to end Reese’s double-double streak in front a sold-out arena Sunday.

“It’ll be fun to watch,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday will be the 14th day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro.
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Source: Live 5
FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Friday; Up to 4 inches possible by Sunday
Anthony Argoe, 60, of Summerville, was sentenced on Thursday for killing his wife on June 14,...
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife

Latest News

High school basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/10)
The Stingrays fell at home to Greenville on Friday, 7-5
Stingrays Drop Friday Night Barnburner to Greenville
North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders has made the roster for the Orlando team in the...
North Charleston police officer Trevon Sanders makes Orlando roster in XFL
VIDEO: Goose Creek beats Stratford in regular season finale
VIDEO: Goose Creek beats Stratford in regular season finale