1 killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead.

Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

She was then taken to the hospital, but died on the way there, Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

