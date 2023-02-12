SC Lottery
14-year-old killed playing with gun at assistant coach’s home, coroner says

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 14-year-old is dead after he shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner. The coroner said it was the home of the victim’s assistant basketball coach.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR.

Unfortunately, the Cherokee County Coroner said the victim, Zakius Joshua Davis, passed away from his injuries.

The coroner said the 13-year-old told officials that Davis found the gun in a kitchen cabinet and began to play with it while singing.

“This is nothing short of an absolute tragic event that has claimed this young person’s life,” the coroner said. “It should send a loud message to adults that our children must be protected from having access to weapons whether loaded or unloaded. And, they must be educated from an early age that guns are not toys and should be respected. My thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family.”

