SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

7 escape early morning Johns Island blaze

Firefighters were called out to Dunwick Drive just before 5 a.m.
Firefighters were called out to Dunwick Drive just before 5 a.m.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a massive Johns Island fire that almost spread to other homes and left several people displaced.

Firefighters were called out to Dunwick Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving crews reported heavy fire on the front side of the two-story, single-family home. The fire was spreading to the homes next door and to the three vehicles in the driveway.

“Firefighters initiated fire suppression operations on the primary structure from a defensive position due to the volume of fire and the unsafe condition of the building,” the fire department stated in a Facebook post.

Both of the houses next door were evacuated and the fire was controlled before spreading and causing any more serious damages.

However, as the flames engulfed the original house, seven people were displaced: two adults and two children, who were living at the home, and one additional adult and two additional children who were visiting.

The occupants say they first found out about the fire when their smoke alarms went off.

The fire was then discovered in the garage, and one person attempted to control the blaze with a fire extinguisher. However, the fire was too well involved, according to firefighters.

Everyone then evacuated, except for one of the two dogs at the home who was missing. One of the occupants re-entered the home to search for the dog but was pushed out because of heat and smoke. They were later taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Fire investigators say they found the missing dog walking inside the burnt home hours later, and the dog “appeared to be in good health.”

The missing dog was found walking inside the burnt house hours later.
The missing dog was found walking inside the burnt house hours later.(Charleston Fire Department)

They say a neighbor took the dog to an emergency vet to be checked out.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help, the department says.

The St. Johns and James Island Fire Departments, along with Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department, also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial
Bryan Waterman is a field director and choreographer for Super Bowl Halftime shows. Super Bowl...
Ft. Dorchester alum playing unique role in Super Bowl Halftime show

Latest News

Monostereo Vinyl, a Charleston business, produced and distributed 30,000 vinyl records for the...
Charleston vinyl shop teams up with Philadelphia Eagles for charity
Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road because of a washout.
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Rd. closed by washout, repairs could take a week
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two...
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash