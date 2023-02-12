7 escape early morning Johns Island blaze

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a massive Johns Island fire that almost spread to other homes and left several people displaced.

Firefighters were called out to Dunwick Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving crews reported heavy fire on the front side of the two-story, single-family home. The fire was spreading to the homes next door and to the three vehicles in the driveway.

“Firefighters initiated fire suppression operations on the primary structure from a defensive position due to the volume of fire and the unsafe condition of the building,” the fire department stated in a Facebook post.

Both of the houses next door were evacuated and the fire was controlled before spreading and causing any more serious damages.

However, as the flames engulfed the original house, seven people were displaced: two adults and two children, who were living at the home, and one additional adult and two additional children who were visiting.

The occupants say they first found out about the fire when their smoke alarms went off.

The fire was then discovered in the garage, and one person attempted to control the blaze with a fire extinguisher. However, the fire was too well involved, according to firefighters.

Everyone then evacuated, except for one of the two dogs at the home who was missing. One of the occupants re-entered the home to search for the dog but was pushed out because of heat and smoke. They were later taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Fire investigators say they found the missing dog walking inside the burnt home hours later, and the dog “appeared to be in good health.”

The missing dog was found walking inside the burnt house hours later. (Charleston Fire Department)

They say a neighbor took the dog to an emergency vet to be checked out.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help, the department says.

The St. Johns and James Island Fire Departments, along with Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department, also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.