Dog dies in Orangeburg structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping an Orangeburg family after Friday afternoon structure fire.

Crews with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to Fall Street at 5:42 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported seeing light hazy smoke exiting the roof. They made their way through the door and tried to suppress the fire.

Crews also started to look for people. They found no one was inside; however, they did find two dogs.

“Firefighters started to render CPR to both dogs, and Orangeburg County EMS was notified for assistance,” the department of public safety stated in a Facebook post.

Fire officials say one of the dogs died, and the other survived.

The fire was brought under control within 12 minutes of arrival. The department of public safety says the fire originated from the surface of the stove.

