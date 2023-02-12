SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dog dies in Orangeburg structure fire

Crews with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to Fall Street...
Crews with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to Fall Street at 5:42 p.m.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping an Orangeburg family after Friday afternoon structure fire.

Crews with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department responded to Fall Street at 5:42 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported seeing light hazy smoke exiting the roof. They made their way through the door and tried to suppress the fire.

Crews also started to look for people. They found no one was inside; however, they did find two dogs.

“Firefighters started to render CPR to both dogs, and Orangeburg County EMS was notified for assistance,” the department of public safety stated in a Facebook post.

Fire officials say one of the dogs died, and the other survived.

The fire was brought under control within 12 minutes of arrival. The department of public safety says the fire originated from the surface of the stove.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tear drops from Alex Murdaugh’s eye as he listens to his friend Chris Wilson testifying...
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scammer that claims he is one of their...
Sheriff’s office warning of scam involving deputy impersonator
The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne Center to...
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourages adoptions
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend