Drying out later today ahead of a warmer week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure overhead will keep clouds and showers in the forecast today. It will be chilly and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures won’t move much today due to the clouds and showers. We clear out tonight thank to an area of high pressure, which will be overhead through the middle of next week. This means we will see sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. We warm into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week ahead of another cold front. This front will increase our rain chance Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: Breezy With On/Off Showers, Chilly. High 59, Low 39.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 41.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 76, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 72, Low 38.

