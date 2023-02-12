SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Drying out later today ahead of a warmer week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure overhead will keep clouds and showers in the forecast today. It will be chilly and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures won’t move much today due to the clouds and showers. We clear out tonight thank to an area of high pressure, which will be overhead through the middle of next week. This means we will see sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. We warm into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week ahead of another cold front. This front will increase our rain chance Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: Breezy With On/Off Showers, Chilly. High 59, Low 39.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 65, Low 41.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 76, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 72, Low 38.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial
Bryan Waterman is a field director and choreographer for Super Bowl Halftime shows. Super Bowl...
Ft. Dorchester alum playing unique role in Super Bowl Halftime show

Latest News

VIDEO: Your nighttime weather forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime weather forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain could lead to flooding this weekend
An additional one to three inches of rain is possible through Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: After midday lull, heavier rain moves in through Sunday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Periods of heavy rain possible Saturday evening into Sunday