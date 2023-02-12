SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road closed by washout

Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road because of a washout.
Dorchester County deputies have blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road because of a washout.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they are diverting traffic after a portion of Orangeburg Road washed out following this weekend’s rain.

Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely, deputies say.

Traffic is being diverted at the DSS office and at Ancrum Lane.

Drivers should plan on using alternate routes. Deputies urge drivers to be on the lookout for law enforcement and road crews in the area.

It is not clear how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial
Bryan Waterman is a field director and choreographer for Super Bowl Halftime shows. Super Bowl...
Ft. Dorchester alum playing unique role in Super Bowl Halftime show

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two...
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne Center to...
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourages adoptions
The event was open to people with special need and their families and caregivers. It featured...
Summerville Valentine’s dance held for people with special needs