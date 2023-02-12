FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road closed by washout

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they are diverting traffic after a portion of Orangeburg Road washed out following this weekend’s rain.

Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely, deputies say.

Traffic is being diverted at the DSS office and at Ancrum Lane.

Drivers should plan on using alternate routes. Deputies urge drivers to be on the lookout for law enforcement and road crews in the area.

It is not clear how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.