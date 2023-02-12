SC Lottery
Kim strikes as the clock hits zero in overtime win

The Stingrays return to action for a Valentine’s Day showdown with the Atlanta Gladiators.
By SC Stingrays
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (SC Stingrays) - Michael Kim buried the overtime winner with no time remaining as the South Carolina Stingrays (27-12-4-1) defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates (14-24-8-1) by a final score of 5-4 on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.

BOX SCORE:

South Carolina’s power play gave them the first lead of the night on Anthony Del Gaizo’s seventh tally of the season. Del Gaizo deflected an initial shot from Connor Moore that beat Isaiah Saville for the 1-0 lead just over halfway through the opening stanza.

Savannah responded with a power play goal late in the first period on Vincent Marleau’s team-leading 17 thgoal of the season. Marleau slid a rebound through the five-hole of Clay Stevenson following a couple of saves from the Stingrays’ netminder.

Jackson Leppard regained the Stingrays’ advantage just over a minute later with his fifth tuck of the season. Leppard flung a rebound from Ryan Scarfo past Saville for the 2-1 lead with 1:15 remaining in the first period.

Following an injury to Saville, Savannah’s Jordan Papirny started the second period between the pipes and gave up a goal to Kevin O’Neil 4:40 into the middle frame. Del Gaizo forced a turnover and slid a puck into the slot for O’Neil where he sniped a shot over the glove of Papirny for the 3-1 advantage. Del Gaizo added his second goal of the contest on a power play three and a half minutes later for the 4-1 lead.

Savannah deflected a pass to Del Gaizo who flipped a shot past a sprawling Papirny for his second multi-goal game of the season. Brent Pedersen cut the deficit to two a couple of minutes later on the second Savannah power play of the night. Pedersen sliced a shot from Peter DiLiberatore out of the air to beat Stevenson for the 4-2 game. Nolan Valleau brought Savannah back within one goal only 19 seconds into the third period with his second goal of the year. Valleau shoveled a shot over past Stevenson for the 4-3 game.

Marleau evened the score with under six minutes left in regulation on his second goal of the contest. Marleau used a pick to break free and flung a shot past Stevenson for the 4-4 contest to force overtime. With time expiring in overtime, Kim pickpocketed a Savannah forward, raced end-to-end, and sniped a shot past Papirny as the clock hit zero. Kim’s fifth goal of the season gave the Stingrays the 5-4 victory to close out a three-game week.

The Stingrays return to action for a Valentine’s Day showdown with the Atlanta Gladiators this Tuesday, February 14th at Gas South Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. in Duluth, GA.

