Lowcountry organization celebrating Kwanzaa year-round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting forty years ago in the Lowcountry, a rebranded Kwanzaa organization is looking to reach more of the community, not just during the holiday season.

The Kwanzaa Experience is a new initiative held an event Saturday to celebrate Black History Month and a presentation on how to celebrate Kwanzaa, the celebration of African American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, every day.

“It wasn’t just something that we were to celebrate, just in December, it was something to celebrate year-round; the principles are important,” Kwanzaa Experience Board Member Keith Smalls says. “That’s the facet they work better when you celebrate it year-round. This is what we’re doing today and incorporating it with Black History Month.”

The organization plans to present programs, seminars and teaching activities to interested community members now until August, then from August until December. The organization will focus on planning a large celebration for the holiday.

“Kwanzaa, for me, it’s a lifestyle; it’s what I do, it’s what I say, it’s where I live,” Kwanzaa Experience CEO Sara Nesbit says. “When I encourage others to do, because I am a firm believer. So if I’m living Kwanzaa, and I’m teaching, then I’m asking the person that I’ve taught to teach someone else.”

The Kwanzaa Experience will also be at the Black Expo in March to reach anyone interested in joining. They say the Kwanzaa Experience is looking forward to meeting new individuals on their journey.

“It’s a celebration of African American culture that’s not even synonymous with just African Americans,” Smalls says. “You know, there’s a sense of brotherhood that we share from culture to culture, race to race, and this is a quality opportunity for us to celebrate together. We celebrate Christmas together, but to be able to celebrate these principles year round, that is the whole goal.”

To learn more about the Kwanzaa Experience, contact Nesbit at 843-813-1724.

