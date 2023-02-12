Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

A 2022 Jeep SUV was traveling west on College Park Road when it entered the median of the road way where a pedestrian was standing near an unoccupied, disabled 2017 Honda Civic, he said.

Troopers say the Jeep struck both the pedestrian and the disabled vehicle. The pedestrian died from their injuries.

The crash remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

There was no word on whether the driver of the Jeep will face any charges in the crash. The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

