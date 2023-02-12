SC Lottery
Radford defeats Charleston Southern 90-71

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — DaQuan Smith’s 19 points helped Radford defeat Charleston Southern 90-71 on Saturday night.

Smith added five rebounds for the Highlanders (17-10, 11-3 Big South Conference). Bryan Antoine scored 19 points and added three steals. Shaquan Jules shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Buccaneers (8-17, 4-10) were led by Tyeree Bryan, who recorded 17 points and seven rebounds. Tahlik Chavez added 13 points for Charleston Southern. Taje’ Kelly also had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Radford plays Thursday against UNC Asheville at home, and Charleston Southern visits Campbell on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

