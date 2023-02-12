SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville Valentine’s dance held for people with special needs

The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department hosted their first ever Special Needs Valentine’s Dance on Saturday.
By Thomas Cassidy and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department hosted their first ever Special Needs Valentine’s Dance on Saturday.

The event was open to people with special need and their families and caregivers. It featured dancing, music, drinks and food.

Organizer Kelly Coghlan says events like these are needed in the community.

“I think it’s important to reach out to the inclusive community and the special needs, so they have a safe place, and they can bring their caregivers and family members, and everyone can just gather together and just dance, have a good time,” Coghlan says.

The event was free, Coghlan says, thanks to a generous anonymous donor.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Prosector John Meadors objects to Dick Harpootlian’s cross-examination in Alex Murdaugh’s trial...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial
Bryan Waterman is a field director and choreographer for Super Bowl Halftime shows. Super Bowl...
Ft. Dorchester alum playing unique role in Super Bowl Halftime show

Latest News

The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne Center to...
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourages adoptions
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash on I-26
Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
The Kwanzaa Experience hopes to encourage continuing the tradition of the culture in the area.
Lowcountry organization celebrating Kwanzaa year-round