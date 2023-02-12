Summerville Valentine’s dance held for people with special needs

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department hosted their first ever Special Needs Valentine’s Dance on Saturday.

The event was open to people with special need and their families and caregivers. It featured dancing, music, drinks and food.

Organizer Kelly Coghlan says events like these are needed in the community.

“I think it’s important to reach out to the inclusive community and the special needs, so they have a safe place, and they can bring their caregivers and family members, and everyone can just gather together and just dance, have a good time,” Coghlan says.

The event was free, Coghlan says, thanks to a generous anonymous donor.

