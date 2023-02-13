SC Lottery
Camp Road sidewalk construction set to begin on James Island

By Samantha Popovics
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island drivers who travel along Camp Road should expect delays as work on a new sidewalk and multi-use path gets underway.

Construction crews will begin work on the Camp Road Sidewalk and Riverland Drive Multiuse Path Project. Shoulder and potential lane closures are expected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Over the next two weeks, crews will begin working on the south side of Camp Road from Yorktown Drive to Riverland Drive with crews cleaning and working on utility relocations, Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.

The project’s goal is to install a new 6-foot-wide multi-use path along Camp Road starting at Camp Road Middle School to Riverland Drive. The project will also add a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Riverland Drive to the Lowcountry Senior Center.

During the project, crews will install drainage infrastructure and a concrete sidewalk, Barlow said.

She said this is a Charleston County Transportation Committee project and is funded by federal grants and state gas taxes.

Residents can expect the project to be completed by September.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

