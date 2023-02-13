City of N. Charleston continues to seek public input during redistricting process

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston says they’ve received lots of feedback from the public on their redistricting plan following a meeting last month, but they’re looking for more input.

The city is taking this process very seriously and says more feedback will result in districts being drawn to best represent the community.

The draft presented in January will be redrawn and presented to the public after reviewing all comments and concerns.

North Charleston Public Information Officer, Ryan Johnson, says the city hopes to have the new map out soon, but couldn’t give an exact time of when that will be.

He says a lot of data goes into drawing these lines, and the city wants to make sure all districts are equally represented.

“Every 10 years when the census comes out, we take a look at how our population has changed, where it’s grown in the city, maybe where it contracted elsewhere, and in order to ensure that all votes have equal weight in the city, we want to ensure all 10 of our council districts have roughly the same population in each one,” Johnson said.

Click here for information on how to view proposed maps and submit feedback.

