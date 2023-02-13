SC Lottery
Classroom Champions: East Edisto math teacher needs classroom supplies

An East Edisto math teacher needs classroom supplies for small groups.
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - For many students, math can sometimes be a challenging subject to master.

A Dorchester District Two teacher hopes to give her students more opportunities to work in small groups to help with their learning. But she says she needs more classroom supplies to make that happen.

East Edisto Middle School math teacher Erica Schultz says she’s always looking for ways to make math fun, more interactive and meet her students’ needs.

To help, Schultz loves to break her class into smaller group rotations where they can work together on math games and puzzles while she moves around the classroom helping students.

“My goal is to get them to like something in math and achieve something so they can go home and be excited about math,” Schultz said.

For her Donor’s Choose Project, Schultz is asking for supplies like stools for her small group table, whiteboards, Expo dry erase markers, brightly colored paper, card stock, folders and snacks.

“This project would mean the world to me and my students. I love implementing ways for students to get engaged in math and I love being able to meet them and their interest and levels to get them to understand math,” Schultz said.

Schulz says with this Donors Choose Project will make small groups possible for her class and allow her to give incentives to her students for positive behavior.

This Donors Choose Project will be expiring soon, but you can help this area teacher and her students get these classroom supplies by clicking here and donating right now.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

