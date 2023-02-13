Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen whose body was found Thursday near the Williamsburg County line.

The body of Juan Milford Jr., 18, of St. Stephen, was discovered along Highway 52, Coroner Danell Hartwell said. Deputies responded to the area after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Hartwell said.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719‑4465.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.