Coroner: Man killed on I-26 was seeking help after earlier crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who died early Saturday on I-26 after being struck by a vehicle.

Sr Ezu Resuda, 23, from Lexington, died at approximately 3:25 a.m. near mile marker 203 in the eastbound lanes of I-26, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Resuda had been in a collision and exited his vehicle to contact authorities when he was struck by another vehicle, Harwell said.

The crash happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. near the College Park Road exit in Ladson, Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said. That’s near the College Park Road exit in Ladson.

Jones said a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east when it struck Resuda.

The coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.