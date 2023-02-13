SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting

Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Kakisha Favor, 27, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

North Charleston Police responded to the shooting 1902 Reynolds Ave. around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.

