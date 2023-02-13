Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Kakisha Favor, 27, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

North Charleston Police responded to the shooting 1902 Reynolds Ave. around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.