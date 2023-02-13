Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesperson Amber Allen said the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and a school bus.

The driver of the Odyssey suffered minor injuries but did not go to the hospital. Five children and the driver were on the bus but none of them was injured in the crash, Allen said.

The students on the bus were from Edith L. Frierson Elementary School, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

Traffic in the area has since been cleared, Allen said.

