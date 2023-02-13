SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island

The crash involving a Honda Odyssey and a Charleston County school bus was reported at 7:18...
The crash involving a Honda Odyssey and a Charleston County school bus was reported at 7:18 a.m. near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning.

Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.

Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesperson Amber Allen said the crash involved a Honda Odyssey and a school bus.

The driver of the Odyssey suffered minor injuries but did not go to the hospital. Five children and the driver were on the bus but none of them was injured in the crash, Allen said.

The students on the bus were from Edith L. Frierson Elementary School, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

Traffic in the area has since been cleared, Allen said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two...
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
Dorchester County Government spokesperson Michelle Mills says the South Carolina Department of...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road to reopen Monday morning, officials say
Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Firefighters were called out to Dunwick Drive just before 5 a.m.
7 escape early morning Johns Island blaze

Latest News

A weekly survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State showed a drop of 9 cents for a gallon...
‘Enjoy it while it lasts’: Gas prices fall nearly a dime per gallon last week
Over the next two weeks crews will begin working on the south side of Camp Road from Yorktown...
Camp Road sidewalk construction set to begin on James Island
Dorchester County deputies blocked off a portion of Orangeburg Road because of a washout Sunday...
Orangeburg Rd. to reopen Monday after weekend washout
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Camp Road project begins Monday on Johns Island