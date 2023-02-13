‘Enjoy it while it lasts’: Gas prices fall nearly a dime per gallon last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weekly survey of gas stations across the Palmetto State showed a drop of 9 cents for a gallon of regular gasoline.

GasBuddy reported that places the state’s average price at the pump at $3.05, 11.1 cents higher than one month ago but 20.3 cents lower than one year ago.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

The cheapest price found in South Carolina was $2.78 while the most expensive was $3.69, a range of 91 cents per gallon.

The lowest price listed in the Lowcountry as of Monday morning was $2.85 at stations in Georgetown and Summerville.

But Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned the drops will likely be short-lived.

“On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last,” he said.

Nationally, the average price for gas fell 7.3 cents per gallon to an average of $3.37. That’s 10.9 cents higher than a month ago and 10.2 cents lower than one year ago. Diesel prices fell 7.3 cents to $4.53, the lowest level since March 5, 2022, De Haan said.

“While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner,” De Haan said.

He said GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand rose for the third straight week, a trend he says will likely continue as temperatures warm.

“Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.