FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road to reopen Monday morning, officials say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After being closed for most of Sunday, a portion of Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County will reopen Monday morning, according to county officials.

Dorchester County Government spokesperson Michelle Mills says the South Carolina Department of Transportation told them the roadway would reopened by 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road was washed out and closed on Sunday following this weekend’s rain.

Traffic is being diverted at the DSS office and at Ancrum Lane.

Drivers should plan on using alternate routes. Deputies urge drivers to be on the lookout for law enforcement and road crews in the area.

Earlier in the day, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that excess rain caused the South Carolina Department of Transportation to close the roadway.

“Right now, we are being told it could be as long as a week for repairs,” the Facebook post the sheriff’s office stated.

Deputies say they will update the public as they learn more.

In a message to parents and staff, the Dorchester School District Two issued the following statement on the closure:

As a courtesy notice, there is a road closure affecting Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road. Morning and afternoon travel routes may be impacted. We have communicated with bus riders whose routes are affected.

