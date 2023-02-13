Lowcountry natives Dunlap, Wilson help Chiefs win Super Bowl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry natives will be bringing home Super Bowl rings after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35 in Arizona on Sunday.

Fort Dorchester alum Carlos Dunlap and Cross alum Rod Wilson are each part of the championship team from Kansas City.

Dunlap had 2 hits on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the victory. Wilson, an assistant coach for the Chiefs, will get his 2nd Super Bowl ring with the victory. He was an assistant on Kansas City during their last win 4 years ago.

The Eagles loss kept two other Lowcountry natives from winning their first Super Bowl championships. Ft. Dorchester alum and Dunlap’s high school teammate Robert Quinn played for Philadelphia while West Ashley alum Brett Toth is on the Eagles roster on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Dunlap, who finished his 14th NFL season with his first Super Bowl title, also flew out Ft. Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad and his wife for the game in Arizona.

