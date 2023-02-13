SC Lottery
Lowcountry natives Dunlap, Wilson help Chiefs win Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) celebrates with the trophy at the NFL Super...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) celebrates with the trophy at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry natives will be bringing home Super Bowl rings after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35 in Arizona on Sunday.

Fort Dorchester alum Carlos Dunlap and Cross alum Rod Wilson are each part of the championship team from Kansas City.

Dunlap had 2 hits on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the victory. Wilson, an assistant coach for the Chiefs, will get his 2nd Super Bowl ring with the victory. He was an assistant on Kansas City during their last win 4 years ago.

The Eagles loss kept two other Lowcountry natives from winning their first Super Bowl championships. Ft. Dorchester alum and Dunlap’s high school teammate Robert Quinn played for Philadelphia while West Ashley alum Brett Toth is on the Eagles roster on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Dunlap, who finished his 14th NFL season with his first Super Bowl title, also flew out Ft. Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad and his wife for the game in Arizona.

