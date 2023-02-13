Man killed in weekend Berkeley County crash while helping disabled motorist

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a man who was assisting a disabled motorist on died in the overnight hours of Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Drew Holler, 43, from Summerville, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 1:59 a.m. in the 800 block of College Park Road, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a 2022 Jeep SUV was traveling west on College Park Road when it entered the median of the roadway where Holler was standing near an unoccupied disabled 2017 Honda Civic. The Jeep struck both the pedestrian and the disabled vehicle, Bolt said.

There was no word on whether the driver of the Jeep will face any charges in the crash.

The crash remained under investigation by the Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.