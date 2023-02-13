SC Lottery
Orangeburg Co. deputies looking for missing, endangered woman

Dorris Brown, 66, walked away from her residence just before 2 p.m., according to Sheriff Leroy...
Dorris Brown, 66, walked away from her residence just before 2 p.m., according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Dorris Brown, 66, walked away from her residence just before 2 p.m., according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Authorities say Brown lives on Hickson Drive, which is located off Highway 601 about a mile north of I-26.

Brown is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. She is believed to be wearing camouflage shorts and a black hoodie.

The sheriff’s office says she is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

