Orangeburg Co. deputies looking for missing, endangered woman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Dorris Brown, 66, walked away from her residence just before 2 p.m., according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Authorities say Brown lives on Hickson Drive, which is located off Highway 601 about a mile north of I-26.
Brown is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. She is believed to be wearing camouflage shorts and a black hoodie.
The sheriff’s office says she is considered endangered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.
