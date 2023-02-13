SC Lottery
Orangeburg Rd. to reopen Monday after weekend washout

The state's Department of Transportation shut down a portion of Orangeburg Road Sunday saying excessive rain caused a washout.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say a portion of Orangeburg Road that was shut down Sunday after the weekend’s rain is set to reopen Monday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation shut down the roadway in the 200 block near the DSS office between Dorchester and Boon Hill Roads.

Overnight, the SCDOT placed a large metal plate over the damaged portion of the roadway, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.

“Orangeburg Road has reopened for now. Please use caution in the area,” he said.

Deputies said excessive rainfall caused a washout. Investigators initially said it could take as long as a week to complete repairs, but word came later on Sunday that the roadway would be reopened Monday.

