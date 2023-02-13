School bus collision concerns Johns Island residents about future school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A minor school bus collision is sparking more conversations about just how safe it is to put a new elementary school on a busy Johns Island road.

The crash happened near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road where it temporarily delayed traffic.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the car, a Honda Odyssey, suffered minor injuries. Five children and the driver were on the bus at the time but none of them were injured. The students were from Edith L. Frierson Elementary School, according to Charleston County School District officials.

The crash happened not far from where a new elementary school is set to be built off River Road. The school is meant to help with overcrowding and the overall growth of Johns Island. It is set to bring several road improvements to the area.

But some who live nearby say River Road should not have school buses on it.

“I think it’s a recipe for disaster and I think today’s accident kinda proves that,” Stephen May, who lives on River Road, said. “I think the people looking at this interview should take this very seriously, they’ve been given a warning, if you like, by nature itself.”

May lives next to the intersection of Brownswood Road and River Road. He’s seen many serious and fatal accidents in his many years of living there and has had to help people out of their cars after collisions. He said in 20 years of living there, he’s seen about 15 people drive into the ditch outside their home.

Charleston County Councilman Joe Boykin, who represents District 8, said he’s working with state and local leaders to try to work on intersection improvements and traffic calming devices on Johns Island, a lot of which involves the addition of roundabouts. He says he’s working with other leaders to see if they can work with the school district to look at funding to put a roundabout at Brownswood and River Road for the new school.

“Those roundabouts serve as traffic calming devices so people can’t carry speed through the intersection, they also avoid T-bone collisions and save lives,” Boykin said.

But Boykin said a lot of the traffic incidents on the island could be solved if people just obey the rules of the road.

“Our roads are fine if people simply drive the speed limit,” Boykin said. “I’ve never seen an oak tree jump out in front of a car.”

We have reached out to the Charleston School District for a comment. It will be added to this story when we hear back.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.