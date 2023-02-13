Sunny weather returns for the start of the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in following a very wet weekend across the Lowcountry!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 67.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 66.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 63.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.