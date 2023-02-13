SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop. (Source: Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Super Bowl is one of the only times people choose to actually watch commercials.

Super Bowl ads are meant to be the best of the best because of how expensive the ad space is. Variety reported that some 30-second spots cost $7 million.

This year, companies seemed to heavily favor celebrity cameos.

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop.

They even added extra star power with a cameo from Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom.

Other companies leaned on nostalgia. Shopping site Rakuten enlisted Alicia Silverstone to reprise her role as shopping-obsessed Cher from “Clueless.”

Michelob Ultra featured Serena Williams, Brian Cox and others in a tribute to “Caddyshack,” and Popcorners reunited Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a “Breaking Bad” commercial.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom. (Source: T-Mobile)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two...
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
Dorchester County Government spokesperson Michelle Mills says the South Carolina Department of...
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road to reopen Monday morning, officials say
Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great...
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
Firefighters were called out to Dunwick Drive just before 5 a.m.
7 escape early morning Johns Island blaze

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Saturday on I-26 in Berkeley...
Coroner: Man killed on I-26 was seeking help after earlier crash
In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and...
Super Bowl T-Mobile ad features Bradley Cooper and his mom
One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the...
Super Bowl ads: Ben Affleck and JLo go to Dunkin'
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen