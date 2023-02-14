SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. woman cited after 72 cats found in home

Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for...
Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for a “hoarding situation” on Feb. 9.(Live 5 News)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been cited after dozens of cats were found in poor living conditions, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with Berkeley County Animal Control say they were called to a home in St. Stephen for a “hoarding situation” on Feb. 9. Officers found “dozens of cats in deteriorating conditions” at the Harrison Road property, which is known as the “Cat Sanctuary,” according to officials.

Authorities say they found 23 cats that were deceased and 49 cats that were still alive but in poor health. Those cats were taken to the Berkeley County Animal Center, where ten of them had to be euthanized, according to officials.

The Berkeley County Animal Center says 15 cats were transported to two rescue groups in Massachusetts.

The homeowner, Suzanne Marie Melton, was cited with 20 counts of inhumane treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen

Latest News

The facility, off Palmetto Commerce Parkway, opened last week and will focus on building golf...
Golf cart, EV manufacture expands with North Charleston plant
Teachers, principals and parents in Charleston County Schools are raising concerns about a...
Charleston Co. School District’s curriculum sparks community concern
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Officials from the Town of James Island said they want to improve sidewalk safety on the island.
James Island to request funding for Dills Bluff Road Sidewalk Improvements