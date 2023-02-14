SC Lottery
Brzovic scores 23, Charleston routs Northeastern 99-63

Dalton Bolon had 14 points as the College of Charleston crushed Northeastern on Monday
Dalton Bolon had 14 points as the College of Charleston crushed Northeastern on Monday
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 23 points to lead Charleston to a 99-63 romp over Northeastern on Monday night.

Brzovic had five rebounds for the Cougars (25-3, 13-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham went 6 of 7 from the field to add 16 points. Pat Robinson III made 6 of 12 shots and scored 14.

Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points and six rebounds to pace the Huskies (8-17, 4-10), who have lost seven in a row. Chris Doherty and Jared Turner both scored nine. Doherty added eight rebounds.

Charleston took the lead 33 seconds into the game and never let go of it.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Charleston visits Elon, while Northeastern hosts Monmouth.

