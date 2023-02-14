Charleston Co. School District’s curriculum sparks community concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers, principals and parents in Charleston County Schools are raising concerns about a controversial curriculum – one that district officials say doesn’t need to be.

When a “curriculum review” was added to Monday night’s school board meeting agenda, it inspired many people both for and against EL Learning- the current language arts program in some Charleston County schools - to come forward.

“This is, so far, the worst reading curriculum that I have encountered in my 30 years of teaching,” Tara Wood, a teacher actively against EL Learning, said. “This curriculum, like some of you, will drive teachers out of their profession.”

The majority of those that spoke during public comment were for EL Learning, like another teacher, Della Taylor.

“This curriculum has exposed cultural awareness, respect and social and emotional development,” Taylor said. “And with these emphasis, the only theory that I have been exposed to is humanism.”

EL Education is a leading K-12 nonprofit partnered with diverse public schools and districts across the country. This is according to the official EL Education Curriculum website.

Leah Whatley, board member representing district 7, says the district implemented parts of EL Learning in about 50 of their schools in the last three years. She says the reason they had “curriculum review” on their agenda was because it’s the time of year to prepare for the next school year calendar. She says because the curriculum is new, they want to see its effectiveness and if it should continue.

“This is the kind of stuff that breaks my heart about my community,” Whatley said. “And we’re at odds and I don’t think we need to be. Because we think. We understand where another person is coming from, but one thing that really stood out to me is that we don’t really understand where one another are coming from.”

Due to an agenda issue, the board only listened to public comment and did not take any action. Whatley says they will need to schedule a specially called board meeting before the next regularly scheduled meeting to go over what was originally planned.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.