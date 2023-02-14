SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen

Latest News

Experts recommend celebrating love not just on Valentine's Day if you want a healthier heart.
Celebrate love not just on Valentine’s Day for a healthier heart, experts say
Surveillance footage from the bank shows the man wearing a black hoodie with a dark blue cloth...
Georgetown Police Department investigating bank robbery
This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks