Deputies search for suspect of Orangeburg Co. high school break-in

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that surveillance cameras at Edisto High school in Cordova...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible for a school break-in.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that surveillance cameras at Edisto High School in Cordova captured photos of a male who broke into the building on Feb. 9.

“We’re looking to identify this individual who did more damage to the building than anything he stole,” Ravenell said. “If anyone knows who he is, please give us a call.”

Investigators found multiple broken windows at the RM Foster Road campus, and staff told officials less than $50 was taken from an area, according to Ravenell.

The sheriff’s office estimates that there was around $300 in damage.

Investigators also found forensic evidence, Ravenell said.

If anyone has information on the suspect or what happened, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

