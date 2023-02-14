Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.

SC Lottery
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Mary Street Monday night.

Fire officials say the fire started at a vacant commercial building between King and Meeting Streets at approximately 8 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

First responders in Charleston are on scene of a structure fire downtown.
First responders in Charleston are on scene of a structure fire downtown.(Live 5)

Firefighters from multiple agencies will remain on scene due to the unsafe nature of the structure, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

