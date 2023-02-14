Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Mary Street Monday night.

Fire officials say the fire started at a vacant commercial building between King and Meeting Streets at approximately 8 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

First responders in Charleston are on scene of a structure fire downtown. (Live 5)

Firefighters from multiple agencies will remain on scene due to the unsafe nature of the structure, officials say.

The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the scene. (Live 5)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.