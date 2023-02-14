SC Lottery
Former SC gov. Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

Nikki Haley: “I’m running for president.”
Nikki Haley: “I’m running for president.”
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has formally announced her bid for President in 2024.

Haley posted a video on Twitter with the caption, “Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’s do this!”

Haley is the first Republican candidate to officially announce a run against former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination for President.

Haley was the first female Governor of South Carolina, serving from 2011 to 2017.

She was appointed by former President Trump to be the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations. She filled that role from January 2017 to December 2018.

