Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Monday night shooting

Deputies with the Georgetown County are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday...
Deputies with the Georgetown County are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday evening following an altercation.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday evening following an altercation.

Deputies say the shooting took place on Bertha Lane in the Pawleys Island community.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

