Georgetown Police Department investigating bank robbery

Surveillance footage from the bank shows the man wearing a black hoodie with a dark blue cloth...
Surveillance footage from the bank shows the man wearing a black hoodie with a dark blue cloth covering his face.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a bank robbery.

Authorities say officers were called to Anderson Brothers Bank for a robbery around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Investigators say the man is between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Surveillance footage from the bank shows the man wearing a black hoodie with a dark blue cloth covering his face.

Police say the suspect left the bank on foot.

The police department is investigating the robbery. It is unknown how much money the man got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Morris at 843-545-4335, the tip line at 843-545-4400 or the Georgetown City Police Department at 843-545-4300.

VIDEO: Defense questions conclusions from autopsies in day 17