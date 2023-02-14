Gravity system now functional in $200M Charleston peninsula drainage project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A $200 million, decade-long project to help water drain faster on the Charleston peninsula has reached an important milestone, as its now-functional gravity system is draining water faster at low tides.

Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said 90% of the project area is covered by the system.

The Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvement Project was launched back in 2009. It called for deep underground tunnels to help drain areas along the Crosstown.

Fountain said areas to the east of Hagood Avenue are now seeing these improvements from the system, with water going out two to five times faster than before at low tide.

Some neighbors said they have seen the water drain faster in recent months.

Fountain said the manholes and grates on the city streets are now connected to the system. The final 10% in the medical district should be done in the next month or so.

“Basically, we’d maybe have only gotten 10-20% of what we’re currently able to push out,” Fountain said. “Before, you may have seen water ponding in some of the streets for a day or two waiting for the ability to drain out, or we would have brought in mobile pump stations and try to pump it out in bigger rain events. Now, you should see that water rapidly draining out as you get into those lower tide conditions.”

Fountain said people won’t see as big of a change during high tide, but the final piece of the project will include pump to help move the water out. He said that the final phase could be done in the next year and a half.

