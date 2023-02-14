James Island to request funding for Dills Bluff Road Sidewalk Improvements

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials from the Town of James Island said they want to improve sidewalk safety on the island.

This week, The Town is asking for funding for one sidewalk project that’s said to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians in the community.

On Thursday, James Island Town Council will ask for $223,000 dollars through Charleston County’s Transportation Sales Tax Allocation Program. If approved, the town will match the amount received to put toward the project.

Bill Woolsey, the Mayor of James Island, said the estimated cost of the Dills Bluff Road Sidewalk project is around $450,000.

As of now, the sidewalk on Dills Bluff Road runs to Seaside Lane. If approved, phase four will run the sidewalk down Fort Sumter Drive, and then connect with the sidewalks on Harborview Road.

Woolsey said right now, James Island roads that connect neighborhoods are very unsafe for people to walk from one neighborhood to the next.

He said this project is important for the safety of children.

“Council’s goals for many years have been to extend the sidewalk network on the... what I often think of as primary roads, but they may be secondary roads. These include Dills Bluff Road, but also Camp Road, Fort Johnson Road and Harborview Road,” Woolsey said.

After the Town Council Meeting on Thursday, the application will then go to Charleston County for them to determine whether or not it will be funded.

