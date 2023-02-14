SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man says workers mistakenly tore down his childhood home

A homeowner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said he is devastated after the City-Parish tore down his home. (Source: WBRZ)
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WBRZ) – A homeowner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said he is devastated after the City-Parish tore down his home.

The man said the whole thing was a mistake.

“I had got a call from a neighbor that said, ‘You know your house is being torn down?’ Which I didn’t know, I was at work. So, I was like, ‘No I don’t know,’” Tony Wallace recalled.

Wallace received a notice from the City-Parish in April 2022 that listed code violations. He said some that were listed were simply not true.

“You said the roof was collapsing, 50% of the roof was demolished. If the roof was demolishing, there would be a hole in the roof or something, which it wasn’t,” Wallace said.

Wallace said when he appeared before the Metro Council, they told him to tear down the back porch and the house would be up to code.

“I sent them pictures of what we did,” Wallace said. “That’s when they told me that once I paid the fine it was going to be rescinded off the demolished list.”

According to documents, the property was taken off the condemnation list in August 2022, but Wallace now has an empty lot where his childhood home once stood.

The City-Parish has urged Wallace to file a claim with the parish attorney’s office.

A spokesperson said they are examining their process to try to keep this from happening again.

Copyright 2023 WBRZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen
Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police name gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State University
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
DOJ giving states $231M for gun violence prevention programs
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Open hearts, helping hands: Jill Biden’s valentine to US