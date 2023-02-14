MUSC to match $100,000 crowdsourcing donation to build MUSC Health Sea Islands medical facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC is trying to make healthcare more accessible for the town of Seabrook. They say this would provide emergency and primary care services so that locals do not have to travel several miles for hospital care.

According to MUSC’s website, the new building could sit on Seabrook Island Road near Bohicket Marina.

MUSC said as of now, 50 percent of fundraising has come from Sea Isle residents, donors, prospects and patients. MUSC is willing to match donations up to $100,000.

Hospital officials said MUSC Health Sea Islands will be a “state-of-the-art” medical facility giving patients access to a new free-standing Emergency Room which features trauma rooms, and full lab services completed with a helipad.

The medical facility will also have full radiology and CT scan services, onsite lab and diagnostic treatment, as well as occupation and physical therapy departments.

MUSC said their goal is to have a set date or month for completion to maximize resident engagement hoping for the end of 2023.

There will be a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss this project.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.