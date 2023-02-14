Officials investigating fatal crash involving moped in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in Orangeburg County Monday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on SC 310 near Bayview Street, approximately one mile north of Holly Hill, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

Ridgeway said a 2020 Daix moped was traveling east on SC 310 when the driver attempted to turn left onto a private driveway. A westbound 2003 Honda sedan struck the moped, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. The driver of the sedan was not hurt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the moped driver.

