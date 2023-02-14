SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

The new report found that American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen
Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting.
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as officials stay mum
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
Deputies with the Georgetown County are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Monday...
Report: Man shot in face, deputies investigating
While economic measures such as the unemployment rate and inflation can swing up and down, the...
Study: 18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt