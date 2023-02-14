SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of shots fired at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to...
BLOG: Day 16: 2 Murdaugh jurors dismissed because of COVID
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two...
Man killed in weekend Berkeley County crash while helping disabled motorist
Bodycam footage released by the court shows the scene first responders encountered on the night...
GRAPHIC: Deputies’ bodycam video released showing Murdaugh crime scene
Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the...
Coroner identifies body of teen found in St. Stephen

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the...
Firefighters respond to structure fire near King St.
Fallout continues following a girl's death from suicide after a beating by four teens was...
Superintendent resigns following New Jersey teen's suicide