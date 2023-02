Summerville’s Smith, Cane Bay’s Nettles among SCBCA All-State Honorees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released their All-State teams on Tuesday afternoon and the Lowcountry was well represented.

Three players from the area were named the state’s player of the year in their respective Class. Summerville’s Yannick Smith is the 5-A boys player of the year while Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles is the 5-A Girls player of the year.

Military Magnet’s Kaelin Davis was named the Co-Player of the Year for 1-A girls.

The complete All-State team is listed below.

2023 5A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Yannick Smith, Summerville

Cam Scott, Lexington

Aiden Brantley, Conway

Gabe Tooper, Fort Mill

Sean Lindsay, Dorman

Elijah Dates, Goose Creek

Jaquarious Patterson, TL Hanna

Jaxon Prunty, Lexington

Devin Grainger, Conway

Terry Leonard, Dorman

Jahlil Hope, Ashley Ridge

JJ Rembert, Nation Ford

Justin Britt, Goose Creek

West Kellett, Woodmont

Jordyn McKeen, Cane Bay

Melvin Teal, Summerville

2023 4A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Brandon Crawford, Irmo

Kameron Foman, Hartsville

Grayson Kirk, Lancaster

Elijah Hall, North Augusta

Alijah Jones, Greenville

Rowan Irelan, Lucy Beckham

Justin Lloyd, Midland Valley

Zeke Marshall, Westside

Josh Leonard, Wilson

Arden Conyers, Westwood

Nykel Franklin, Wade Hampton

Amare Anderson, Greer

Zyan Hager, Catawba Ridge

Justin Ray, Eastside

Deuce Hudson, West Florence

DaRon Dunbar, North Augusta

3A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Caleb Mills, Travelers Rest

Lucas Towe, West-Oak

Johnathan Whysong, Wren

Taliek Fuller, Clinton

Horace Jacques, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Corean Nelson, Crestwood

Justin Daniels, Manning

Michael Dennison, Beaufort

Cam O’Kelley, Seneca

Nick Sweet, Powdersville

Drew McKibben, Travelers Rest

Keishawn Gibson, Union County

Shib Brown, Lower Richland

Myles Squirewell, Lakewood

Duke Bellamy, Loris

Keith Bryant, Hanahan

2023 2A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Montraivis White, Gray Collegiate

Franklin Davis, Landrum

Zion Wright, Saluda

Connor Cannon, Fox Creek

Ghaleb Wilson, Andrew Jackson

Isaac Gray, Wade Hampton

Malachi Stevens, Oceanside Collegiate

Johnell Sindab, Mullins

Chrisean Oree. Keenan

Javario Tinch, Abbeville

Kaleb Caldwell, North Central

Avantae Parker, Gray Collegiate

Roosevelt Walker, Strom Thurmond

Tyree Edwards, Woodland

Walker Bauknight, Academic Magnet

Jack Pfister, Greer Middle College

2023 1A Boys SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Jordan Butler, Christ Church

Da’Quean Lewis, Calhoun Falls

Jalen Jefferson, North

Christian Fair, Great FallsTydriez Coleman, Great Falls

Ali Khan, High Point Academy

Randy Gibson, Scott’s Branch

Brushaurd Young, Denmark-Olar

Kavon Chisolm, Estill

Tylin Jenkins, Hannah Pamplico

Kaleb Brown, Baptist Hill

Trey Sutton, Calhoun Falls

Tylin Turman, Calhoun Falls

C.J. Bell, Wagener-Salley

Tony Bell, Carvers Bay

Aaden Fair, Great Falls

2023 5A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay

Anaya Muhammad, Woodmont

Dasia Ferguson, Dorman

Chase Thomas, Blythewood

Hillary Offing, Dutch Fork

Rickell Brown, Sumter

Jadein Haynes, R.B. Stall

Trinity Jones, Mauldin

Lindsay Garner, Lexington

Te’Ericka Dowling, Byrnes

Camille Kerridge, Nation Ford

Molly Daugherty, Summerville

Yasmine Cook, Stratford

Emerie Davis, Carolina Forest

De’Ashaj Crawford, Rock Hill

JaiDah Liebert, Spring Valley

2023 4A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Quinasia Abercrombie, Wade Hampton

Ava Owens, Pickens

Victoria Star Morris, South Pointe

Norriyah Bradley, Aiken

Jessica Woods, Westwood

Jasmine Frierson, Hartsville

Tacoya Heyward, Bluffton

Ahri Scott, Westside

Makailah Davis, Catawba Ridge

Terriana Gray, AC Flora

Celena Grant, North Augusta

Trinity Delaney, AC Flora

Darby Grigg, Northwestern

Jazmyne Lyde, South Florence

Andrea Duncan, James Island

Korletta Daniels, Westwood

2023 3A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: Joyce Edwards, Camden

Raina McGowens, Wren

Riley Stack, Wren

Courtney Baldwin, Crescent

Kamari Thompson, Southside

Zikira Henderson, Blue Ridge

Jensyn Turner, Woodruff

Tyra Floyd, Lower Richland

Janiya Richburg, Loris

Kennedy Rivers, Philip Simmons

Lauren Wearbon, Southside

Anyah Henderson, Blue Ridge

Tashiana Farmer, Crestwood

Kami Roach, Walhalla

Treasure Davis, Dillon

Zhaire Mack, Phillip Simmons

2023 2A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Player of the Year: MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan

Annabella Foster, Blacksburg

Jessica Means, Saluda

Aaliyah Lawrence, Silver Bluff

Raeleigh Rivers, Chesterfield

Ny’Keyah Mitchell, Wade Hampton

Amiyah Ferguson, Timberland

KeMyra Dennis, Lee Central

Janiyah Squire, Ninety Six

Katlyn Chinn, Strom Thurmond

Jordyn Adams, Fairfield Central

Camyria Goodwin, Woodland

Izzy Woods, Bishop England

Jaeda Davis, Marion

Kaylee Cortez, Landrum

Takiyah McGee, Kingstree

2023 1A Girls SCBCA All-State Team

Co-Player of the Year: Ka’Derrah Beason, High Point Academy

Co-Player of the Year: Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet

Anastasia Gilliam, Calhoun Falls

Diana Williams, McBee

Jaleya Ford, Lake View

Dy’Neka Roberts, Denmark-Olar

Jerchel Geathers, Carvers Bay

Jalasia Polite, Estill

Olivia Martin, High Point Academy

Autumn Thomas, Calhoun Falls Charter

Jessica Palmer, Calhoun County

Teonna Draughn, Hemingway

Gwendasia Page, Lake View

Trinity Mickell, Allendale-Fairfax

Tranice Smalls, Cross

Dream Watson, Military Magnet

