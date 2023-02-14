Sunny Valentine’s Day, cold front later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -High pressure is overhead for our Valentine’s Day providing sunny skies that will lead to a beautiful afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 70s this afternoon. Grab a jacket if you are heading out to dinner tonight, otherwise, warmer temperatures will be the main story over the upcoming days. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and could be close to 80° on Thursday. A stray shower is possible Thursday but our best chance of rain this week looks like it will move through on Friday. A cold front will bring scattered showers on Friday before exiting the area leading to drier, sunnier, and cooler weather for the weekend. Clouds and a brief shower may return by Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 66.

