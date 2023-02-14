Troopers: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on SC 51 near Pawnee Drive, approximately 10 miles north of Andrews, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

Ridgeway said the driver of a Toyota pickup was traveling north on SC 51 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Investigators said the pickup flipped and caught on fire. The driver died at the scene.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

