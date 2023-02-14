Warming up this week with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain overhead for the rest of the day, which means we will stay dry with a few clouds. It has been a pleasant day with temperatures in the 70s. Grab a jacket if you are heading out to dinner tonight, otherwise, warmer temperatures will be the main story over the upcoming days. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and could be close to 80° on Thursday. A stray shower is possible Thursday but our best chance of rain this week looks like it will move through on Friday. A cold front will bring scattered showers on Friday before exiting the area leading to drier, sunnier, and cooler weather for the weekend. Clouds and a brief shower may return by Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 64 .

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 71, Low 36.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 66, Low 51.

