2 displaced by N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon structure fire that left two people without their home.

Crews respond to the 7800th block of High Maple Circle Dr. around 1:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof of the unoccupied home. The department says the fire was found in the attic area and extinguished.

In total, two adults were displaced, and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.