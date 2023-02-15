SC Lottery
2 displaced by N. Charleston fire

Crews respond to the 7800th block of High Maple Circle Dr. around 1:30 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon structure fire that left two people without their home.

Arriving firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof of the unoccupied home. The department says the fire was found in the attic area and extinguished.

In total, two adults were displaced, and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

